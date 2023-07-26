FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Equity Bancshares, Inc. Issued By DA Davidson (NASDAQ:EQBK)

Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK – Free Report) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson increased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Equity Bancshares in a report released on Thursday, July 20th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now anticipates that the bank will earn $3.10 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.95. The consensus estimate for Equity Bancshares’ current full-year earnings is $2.96 per share.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on EQBK. TheStreet lowered Equity Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Equity Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

EQBK stock traded up $1.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $27.63. The stock had a trading volume of 23,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,719. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Equity Bancshares has a 1-year low of $20.50 and a 1-year high of $38.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.90 and a 200 day moving average of $26.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $427.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 0.76.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Equity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 12.66%.

In related news, Director Gary C. Allerheiligen purchased 2,000 shares of Equity Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.12 per share, for a total transaction of $42,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,240. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Equity Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Equity Bancshares by 406.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Equity Bancshares by 393.9% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,452 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Equity Bancshares by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,113 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Equity Bancshares by 153.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,162 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares during the period. 62.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Equity Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Equity Bank that provides a range of banking, mortgage banking, and financial services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts various demand, savings, money market, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate-backed, commercial lines of credit, working capital, term, equipment financing, acquisition, expansion and development, borrowing base, real estate construction, homebuilder, agricultural, government guaranteed, and other loan products to national and regional companies, restaurant franchisees, hoteliers, real estate developers, manufacturing and industrial companies, agribusiness companies, and other businesses.

