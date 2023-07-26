FY2023 EPS Estimates for Hecla Mining Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:HL)

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Free Report) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2023 earnings estimates for Hecla Mining in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 20th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $0.07 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.15. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Hecla Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.06 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Hecla Mining’s FY2024 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. 58.com restated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Hecla Mining in a report on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hecla Mining in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Hecla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Roth Capital cut shares of Hecla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, National Bankshares set a $7.50 target price on shares of Hecla Mining and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.93.

Hecla Mining stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $5.97. 4,797,905 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,708,852. Hecla Mining has a 12 month low of $3.41 and a 12 month high of $7.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.71.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. Hecla Mining had a negative net margin of 6.10% and a positive return on equity of 1.52%. The firm had revenue of $199.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.42 million.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HL. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Hecla Mining during the 1st quarter worth about $111,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Hecla Mining by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 998,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,561,000 after buying an additional 284,339 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 33,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 8,886 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 113,724 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 23,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,408,881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,535,000 after purchasing an additional 279,688 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.0063 per share. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 19th. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio is presently -33.33%.

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for sale to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and doré containing silver and gold.

