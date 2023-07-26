Analysts Offer Predictions for Taseko Mines Limited’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB)

Taseko Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB – Free Report) (TSE:TKO) – Analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Taseko Mines in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 20th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now forecasts that the mining company will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.09. The consensus estimate for Taseko Mines’ current full-year earnings is $0.05 per share.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on TGB. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Taseko Mines from C$2.50 to C$2.40 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Taseko Mines from C$3.80 to C$3.60 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Taseko Mines in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

NYSEAMERICAN:TGB traded down $0.03 on Monday, hitting $1.43. 689,951 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,118,988. The stock has a market capitalization of $412.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.25 and a beta of 1.97. Taseko Mines has a 52 week low of $0.91 and a 52 week high of $1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.49.

Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB – Get Free Report) (TSE:TKO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The mining company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The business had revenue of $85.44 million for the quarter. Taseko Mines had a negative net margin of 7.01% and a negative return on equity of 0.05%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGB. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Taseko Mines by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,769,733 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $11,137,000 after buying an additional 2,730,110 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Taseko Mines by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,913,714 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $18,139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,532 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Taseko Mines by 663.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 819,644 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 712,220 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Taseko Mines by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,550,486 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $9,629,000 after purchasing an additional 681,700 shares during the period. Finally, CenterBook Partners LP grew its stake in Taseko Mines by 80.9% in the 1st quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 710,562 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 317,809 shares during the period. 16.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. It explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. The company holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. It also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

