Analysts Offer Predictions for Taseko Mines Limited’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB)

Taseko Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB – Free Report) (TSE:TKO) – Analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Taseko Mines in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 20th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now forecasts that the mining company will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.09. The consensus estimate for Taseko Mines’ current full-year earnings is $0.05 per share.
A number of other analysts have also recently commented on TGB. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Taseko Mines from C$2.50 to C$2.40 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Taseko Mines from C$3.80 to C$3.60 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Taseko Mines in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
Taseko Mines Trading Down 2.1 %
Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB – Get Free Report) (TSE:TKO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The mining company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The business had revenue of $85.44 million for the quarter. Taseko Mines had a negative net margin of 7.01% and a negative return on equity of 0.05%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Taseko Mines
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGB. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Taseko Mines by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,769,733 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $11,137,000 after buying an additional 2,730,110 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Taseko Mines by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,913,714 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $18,139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,532 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Taseko Mines by 663.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 819,644 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 712,220 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Taseko Mines by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,550,486 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $9,629,000 after purchasing an additional 681,700 shares during the period. Finally, CenterBook Partners LP grew its stake in Taseko Mines by 80.9% in the 1st quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 710,562 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 317,809 shares during the period. 16.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Taseko Mines
Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. It explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. The company holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. It also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Taseko Mines
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- Markets Are Loving Boeing Stock After Earnings, Time To Buy?
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- Nothing But Upside For High-Yield Verizon?
- Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks
- Will Coca-Cola Stock Move To New Highs Or Fall Flat In 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for Taseko Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taseko Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.