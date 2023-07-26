FY2023 EPS Estimates for Halliburton Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:HAL)

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research dropped their FY2023 earnings estimates for Halliburton in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 19th. Zacks Research analyst N. Choudhury now anticipates that the oilfield services company will earn $3.05 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.06. The consensus estimate for Halliburton’s current full-year earnings is $3.04 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Halliburton’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.89 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.12 EPS.

Get Halliburton alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on HAL. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Halliburton from $58.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.47.

Halliburton Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:HAL traded down $0.21 during trading on Monday, reaching $38.21. The stock had a trading volume of 7,204,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,552,161. Halliburton has a one year low of $23.30 and a one year high of $43.42. The company has a market capitalization of $34.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.13, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.46.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. Halliburton had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 31.01%. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Halliburton news, CAO Charles Jr. Geer sold 12,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total value of $369,189.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 52,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,616,200.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Halliburton news, CAO Charles Jr. Geer sold 12,065 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total value of $369,189.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 52,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,616,200.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jill D. Sharp sold 3,686 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $140,068.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 52,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,980,142. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 353,623 shares of company stock valued at $11,046,183 over the last three months. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Halliburton

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ossiam lifted its position in Halliburton by 1,434.1% during the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 629 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in Halliburton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Halliburton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Halliburton by 1,675.0% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 84.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Halliburton

(Get Free Report)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.