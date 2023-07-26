FY2023 EPS Estimates for The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV) Decreased by Analyst

The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV – Free Report) – Analysts at Desjardins dropped their FY2023 earnings estimates for Lion Electric in a report issued on Wednesday, July 19th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now expects that the company will earn ($0.32) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.31). The consensus estimate for Lion Electric’s current full-year earnings is ($0.39) per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Lion Electric’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.25) EPS.

Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $54.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.96 million. Lion Electric had a net margin of 0.05% and a negative return on equity of 17.77%.

LEV stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $2.37. 1,031,498 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 931,299. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $529.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 232.23 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 3.68. Lion Electric has a 52 week low of $1.68 and a 52 week high of $5.66.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEV. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Lion Electric by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 102,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 15,953 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lion Electric during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Lion Electric by 72.2% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 232,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 97,400 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Lion Electric by 70.6% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 5,744 shares during the period. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Lion Electric in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors own 42.88% of the company’s stock.

The Lion Electric Company designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes purpose-built all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. The company's products include battery systems, chassis, bus bodies, and truck cabins. It also distributes truck and bus parts, as well as accessories.

