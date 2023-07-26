FY2023 EPS Estimates for SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) Cut by Analyst

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of SJW Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, July 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings of $2.44 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.45. The consensus estimate for SJW Group’s current full-year earnings is $2.47 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for SJW Group’s FY2024 earnings at $2.70 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.89 EPS.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $137.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.02 million. SJW Group had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 12.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share.

SJW has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com began coverage on SJW Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut SJW Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group downgraded SJW Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $85.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SJW Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.75.

SJW stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $72.23. The stock had a trading volume of 175,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,474. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.13 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $72.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.60. SJW Group has a 1-year low of $57.51 and a 1-year high of $83.88.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. This is a boost from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. SJW Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

In other SJW Group news, Director Carl Guardino sold 777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.03, for a total value of $59,075.31. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,184 shares in the company, valued at $242,079.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of SJW Group by 55.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in SJW Group by 3.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 195,504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,603,000 after acquiring an additional 6,063 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in SJW Group by 1,384.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 4,471 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in SJW Group by 3.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of SJW Group during the first quarter worth about $1,269,000. 81.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SJW Group

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Water Utility Services and Real Estate Services. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services.

