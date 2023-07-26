SG Americas Securities LLC Increases Stock Position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Free Report) by 95.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,167 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,774 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries were worth $1,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 432.9% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,588 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,981 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:KLIC traded down $0.81 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.19. 330,424 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 452,170. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.95 and a 52 week high of $60.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 16.11 and a beta of 1.40.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Dividend Announcement

Kulicke and Soffa Industries ( NASDAQ:KLIC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.12. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 21.19% and a return on equity of 20.08%. The business had revenue of $173.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 55.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.11%.

Insider Activity at Kulicke and Soffa Industries

In other news, VP Stephen Ray Drake sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.46, for a total value of $574,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,858 shares in the company, valued at $1,428,340.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Nelson Munpun Wong sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 180,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,804,560. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Stephen Ray Drake sold 10,000 shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.46, for a total value of $574,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,428,340.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,000 shares of company stock worth $1,474,600. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on KLIC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company manufactures and sells advanced displays; die-transfer, flip-chip, and TCB advanced packaging products; ball bonder, die-attach, electronics assembly, lithography, wafer-level bonder, and wedge bonder products; consumables, such as capillaries, dicing blades, and wedge bonds; and auto offline programming, KNet PLUS, and new product introduction/manufacturing execution system software products.

