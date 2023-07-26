SG Americas Securities LLC Has $1.25 Million Stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its holdings in iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF – Free Report) by 14.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,790 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.13% of iShares Latin America 40 ETF worth $1,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ILF. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 43.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 90,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,912,000 after acquiring an additional 27,381 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,713,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $512,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 56,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after acquiring an additional 11,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $336,000.

iShares Latin America 40 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ILF stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $28.51. The company had a trading volume of 983,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 802,245. iShares Latin America 40 ETF has a 12 month low of $21.75 and a 12 month high of $28.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.65 and its 200 day moving average is $25.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Latin America 40 ETF Company Profile

iShares S & P Latin America 40 Index Fund, formerly iShares Latin America 40 ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Latin America 40 (the Index). The Index consists of selected equities trading on the exchanges of five Latin American countries.

