iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ) Shares Purchased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.12% of iShares MSCI France ETF worth $1,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF by 251.6% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,306,088 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $76,378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650,281 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF by 5,098.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,868,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $66,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832,385 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI France ETF by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,488,568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,301,000 after acquiring an additional 147,115 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,299,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,036,000 after acquiring an additional 125,614 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 460,058 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,237,000 after acquiring an additional 34,120 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA EWQ traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.76. 516,392 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 722,914. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.64. iShares MSCI France ETF has a 1-year low of $26.26 and a 1-year high of $39.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares MSCI France ETF, formerly iShares MSCI France Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the French market, as measured by the MSCI France Index (the Index). The Index seeks to measure the performance of the French equity market.

