Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) Shares Acquired by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Free Report) by 267.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,365 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,903 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Inspire Medical Systems were worth $1,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 364.8% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 4,812 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 3.1% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 3.4% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 33,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $23,173,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Institutional investors own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jerry C. Griffin sold 529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $148,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $896,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Inspire Medical Systems news, Director Jerry C. Griffin sold 529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $148,120.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $896,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Steven Jandrich sold 4,525 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.84, for a total transaction of $1,325,101.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,280,003.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,542 shares of company stock worth $3,430,989. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Inspire Medical Systems Stock Performance

Shares of INSP stock traded down $1.68 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $286.72. 269,091 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 366,431. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $159.62 and a fifty-two week high of $330.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $309.41 and its 200-day moving average is $275.00.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.17. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 9.35% and a negative return on equity of 10.27%. The business had revenue of $127.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.61) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 84.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on INSP. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $340.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Bank of America upped their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $310.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th. Mizuho upped their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $300.00 to $380.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $371.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $300.00 to $304.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Inspire Medical Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $340.73.

Inspire Medical Systems Company Profile

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

