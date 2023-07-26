SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 1,917 Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 31.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,917 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $1,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EXR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $380,823,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 104.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 779,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $132,540,000 after purchasing an additional 398,729 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 69.0% in the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 934,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $137,609,000 after purchasing an additional 381,727 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Extra Space Storage by 79.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 850,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $144,690,000 after acquiring an additional 376,279 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in Extra Space Storage by 513.1% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 406,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,844,000 after acquiring an additional 340,281 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.81% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EXR traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $144.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,815,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,433,550. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.83, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.54. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 1-year low of $139.97 and a 1-year high of $216.52.

Extra Space Storage Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 13th were issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 12th. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is 63.52%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research note on Monday, May 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Evercore ISI raised Extra Space Storage from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $164.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Extra Space Storage in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Extra Space Storage from $190.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Extra Space Storage from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.43.

Extra Space Storage Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of March 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 2,388 self-storage stores in 41 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.7 million units and approximately 180.0 million square feet of rentable space.

