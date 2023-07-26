SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 22,210 Shares of PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Free Report) by 526.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,428 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 22,210 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in PTC Therapeutics were worth $1,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTCT. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 59,120 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,257,000 after acquiring an additional 12,603 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 110,279 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,209,000 after buying an additional 11,749 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 131.6% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,729 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 6,878.6% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 977 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in PTC Therapeutics by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 245,579 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,374,000 after purchasing an additional 9,497 shares during the period.

Shares of PTCT traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.92. 583,052 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 803,787. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of -5.08 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.64. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.25 and a 1-year high of $59.84.

PTC Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PTCT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.88) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.64) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $220.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.48 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.78) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PTCT. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $70.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.27.

In related news, Director Allan Steven Jacobson sold 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.08, for a total value of $1,266,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,348 shares in the company, valued at $680,127.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders. Its portfolio pipeline includes commercial products and product candidates in various stages of development, including clinical, pre-clinical and research and discovery stages, focuses on the development of treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, such as rare diseases.

