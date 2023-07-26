SG Americas Securities LLC Boosts Holdings in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,642 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,204 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Logitech International were worth $1,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Logitech International by 408.7% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 524 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Logitech International by 233.9% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 551 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Logitech International during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Logitech International by 59.0% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 916 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Logitech International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.50% of the company’s stock.

Logitech International stock traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.38. 1,326,568 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 658,445. The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.34 and a 200 day moving average of $58.88. The firm has a market cap of $11.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.35, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.85. Logitech International S.A. has a 12-month low of $41.81 and a 12-month high of $72.56.

Logitech International ( NASDAQ:LOGI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.05. Logitech International had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 20.18%. The business had revenue of $960.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $895.15 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Logitech International S.A. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

Logitech International declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 21st that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to purchase up to 10.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider Samantha Harnett sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.35, for a total transaction of $52,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,984 shares in the company, valued at $913,854.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

LOGI has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Logitech International from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. UBS Group downgraded Logitech International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Logitech International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.33.

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that connect people to working, creating, gaming, and streaming worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

