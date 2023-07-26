Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $2.72 Million Position in FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its position in shares of FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,928 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.10% of FTAI Aviation worth $2,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in FTAI Aviation during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in FTAI Aviation in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FTAI Aviation during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FTAI Aviation in the 1st quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FTAI Aviation in the 1st quarter worth $219,000. Institutional investors own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on FTAI. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of FTAI Aviation from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of FTAI Aviation from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of FTAI Aviation from $29.50 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of FTAI Aviation from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of FTAI Aviation from $32.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.13.

FTAI Aviation Trading Up 0.2 %

FTAI traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $33.51. The company had a trading volume of 804,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,134,197. FTAI Aviation Ltd. has a one year low of $14.29 and a one year high of $33.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.06 and a 200-day moving average of $26.85. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.70 and a beta of 1.88.

FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $292.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.61 million. FTAI Aviation had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 5.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 219.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.28) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that FTAI Aviation Ltd. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

FTAI Aviation Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.25%. FTAI Aviation’s payout ratio is 400.00%.

FTAI Aviation Profile

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

