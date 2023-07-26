Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $2.77 Million Position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 43.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,046 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,069 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $2,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 43.1% in the first quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Rain Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 446.6% in the 4th quarter. Rain Capital Management LLC now owns 645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $100.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 895,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,755,368. The company has a market capitalization of $28.68 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $76.80 and a 52 week high of $100.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.97.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

