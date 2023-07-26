Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Grows Holdings in VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO – Free Report) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,443 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,193 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.21% of VanEck Agribusiness ETF worth $2,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 115.3% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000.

MOO traded up $0.12 on Wednesday, hitting $87.66. The company had a trading volume of 49,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,940. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $81.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.37. VanEck Agribusiness ETF has a 12-month low of $76.67 and a 12-month high of $96.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 0.93.

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

