Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,996 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,097 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Hologic were worth $2,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in shares of Hologic in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Hologic by 90.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 380 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hologic in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of Hologic by 163.9% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 549 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Hologic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HOLX traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $81.90. 1,342,303 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,529,370. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.25 and a beta of 1.00. Hologic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.78 and a fifty-two week high of $87.88. The company has a current ratio of 4.41, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.98.

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $957.53 million. Hologic had a net margin of 18.56% and a return on equity of 19.39%. The business’s revenue was down 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho increased their target price on Hologic from $92.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Hologic from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Hologic from $95.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hologic in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hologic presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.75.

In other Hologic news, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.72, for a total value of $797,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 57,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,547,149.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.72, for a total transaction of $797,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 57,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,547,149.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Essex D. Mitchell sold 2,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.73, for a total value of $200,114.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $603,860.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

