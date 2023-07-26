Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $2.99 Million Holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 21,142 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $2,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 200 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 100.8% during the 4th quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 280 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

DGX stock traded down $8.68 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $136.24. 2,181,402 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,059,328. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.15 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 1 year low of $120.40 and a 1 year high of $158.34.

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 16.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th were given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 10th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.89%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $166.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised Quest Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.20.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

