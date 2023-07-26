Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 688 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $2,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BR. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 290 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,217,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC increased its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 11,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,604 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp boosted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 9,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In other news, VP Laura Matlin sold 4,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.73, for a total value of $622,913.96. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $895,477.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Robert Schifellite sold 15,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.59, for a total value of $2,394,900.05. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,677,413.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Laura Matlin sold 4,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.73, for a total value of $622,913.96. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $895,477.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,397 shares of company stock worth $4,162,229. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Up 0.6 %

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Monday, April 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $169.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Broadridge Financial Solutions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.40.

Shares of BR traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $172.03. 349,215 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 554,204. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.35 and a 52 week high of $183.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The company has a market cap of $20.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.71 and a beta of 1.02.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 40.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.9 EPS for the current year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a $0.725 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.23%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

Further Reading

