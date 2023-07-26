Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (BATS:PFEB) Shares Acquired by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (BATS:PFEB – Free Report) by 73.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,903 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,340 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.49% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February worth $2,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PFEB. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February during the fourth quarter valued at about $84,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 339.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 2,599 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 40.0% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February during the fourth quarter valued at about $113,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February Price Performance

BATS PFEB remained flat at $31.17 during trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,183 shares. The stock has a market cap of $660.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.51.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (PFEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PFEB was launched on Feb 3, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

