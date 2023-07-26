Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $3.23 Million Stock Holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 176,317 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,205 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $3,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,000,065 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $322,771,000 after acquiring an additional 3,295,448 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 4th quarter valued at $50,678,000. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 4th quarter valued at $45,544,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,506,741 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,433,561,000 after buying an additional 2,276,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 176.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,006,668 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $96,845,000 after buying an additional 1,920,377 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Cleveland-Cliffs alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Celso L. Goncalves, Jr. bought 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.18 per share, with a total value of $98,670.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 237,727 shares in the company, valued at $3,608,695.86. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Celso L. Goncalves, Jr. purchased 6,500 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.18 per share, for a total transaction of $98,670.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 237,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,608,695.86. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Keith Koci acquired 7,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.87 per share, with a total value of $108,551.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 383,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,700,533.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 125,300 shares of company stock worth $1,875,531. Company insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CLF traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,960,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,676,416. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 2.15. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.82 and a fifty-two week high of $22.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.70. The company has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.96 and a beta of 2.23.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The mining company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.80 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 3.81% and a net margin of 1.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CLF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised Cleveland-Cliffs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.53.

About Cleveland-Cliffs

(Free Report)

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.