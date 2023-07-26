Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 4,653 Shares of Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV – Free Report) by 24.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 4,653 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.17% of Veritiv worth $3,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Veritiv by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 149,997 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,256,000 after purchasing an additional 22,181 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Veritiv by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 5,073 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Veritiv by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 4,906 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of Veritiv during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Veritiv during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VRTV traded up $2.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $138.24. 55,628 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 121,476. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $120.49 and its 200-day moving average is $123.54. Veritiv Co. has a 12-month low of $94.50 and a 12-month high of $161.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Veritiv ( NYSE:VRTV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $5.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.47 by $0.53. Veritiv had a return on equity of 42.60% and a net margin of 4.83%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Veritiv Co. will post 20.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Veritiv’s payout ratio is 10.87%.

VRTV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America cut their price objective on Veritiv from $159.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Veritiv in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Veritiv Corporation operates as a business-to-business provider of value-added packaging products and services, facility solutions, and print based products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Packaging, Facility Solutions, and Print segments. The Packaging segment provides packaging product materials within flexible, corrugated and fiber, ancillary packaging, rigid, and equipment categories.

