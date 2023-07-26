Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Free Report) by 10.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,415 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,256 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.05% of AutoNation worth $3,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in AutoNation by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after buying an additional 1,656 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoNation in the 1st quarter valued at about $215,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in AutoNation by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 47.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AutoNation by 33.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after buying an additional 6,508 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

AutoNation Stock Performance

AutoNation stock traded up $3.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $155.98. 1,012,810 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 722,518. The firm has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.45. AutoNation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $94.92 and a twelve month high of $182.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AutoNation ( NYSE:AN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The company reported $6.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.91 by $0.38. AutoNation had a return on equity of 58.35% and a net margin of 4.50%. The firm had revenue of $6.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that AutoNation, Inc. will post 22.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AN shares. Guggenheim dropped their price target on AutoNation from $184.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Stephens lifted their target price on AutoNation from $146.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Bank of America lifted their target price on AutoNation from $225.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of AutoNation in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on AutoNation from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $168.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.92, for a total value of $14,313,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,887,408 shares in the company, valued at $874,455,039.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.92, for a total transaction of $14,313,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,887,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $874,455,039.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 31,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.47, for a total transaction of $4,201,235.19. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,199,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $693,930,016.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 355,391 shares of company stock worth $54,257,087 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

AutoNation Company Profile

(Free Report)

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

Read More

