iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) Stock Position Increased by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $3,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. HF Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. McAdam LLC acquired a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the first quarter worth about $294,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $326,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:SOXX traded down $7.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $512.07. 861,983 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,042,665. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 1-year low of $287.82 and a 1-year high of $533.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $491.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $446.51. The firm has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.34.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a $0.6507 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

