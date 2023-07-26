Polaris Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI)

Polaris Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI – Free Report) by 109.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,350 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,000 shares during the period. Polaris Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.41% of Computer Programs and Systems worth $1,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Computer Programs and Systems by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 44,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 9,623 shares during the period. Diametric Capital LP lifted its position in Computer Programs and Systems by 130.8% in the 4th quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 35,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after buying an additional 19,940 shares during the last quarter. Adams Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 28,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after buying an additional 5,533 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 13,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 3,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Computer Programs and Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $348,000. 89.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Computer Programs and Systems alerts:

Computer Programs and Systems Price Performance

Shares of CPSI traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.49. 51,890 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,960. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.31. The company has a market cap of $370.37 million, a PE ratio of 34.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.67. Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.06 and a 52-week high of $34.47.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Computer Programs and Systems ( NASDAQ:CPSI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $86.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.50 million. Computer Programs and Systems had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 12.88%. On average, equities analysts predict that Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Computer Programs and Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Stephens started coverage on shares of Computer Programs and Systems in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Computer Programs and Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 31st.

Computer Programs and Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Computer Programs and Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computer Programs and Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.