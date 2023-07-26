ACNB (ACNB) to Release Earnings on Thursday

ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data on Thursday, July 27th.

ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $28.08 million during the quarter. ACNB had a net margin of 33.13% and a return on equity of 15.58%. On average, analysts expect ACNB to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ACNB Stock Performance

ACNB traded up $1.21 on Wednesday, hitting $34.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,983. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.57. The firm has a market cap of $293.34 million, a P/E ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 0.39. ACNB has a 12 month low of $27.00 and a 12 month high of $41.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Insider Transactions at ACNB

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ACNB

In related news, EVP Brett D. Fulk purchased 912 shares of ACNB stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.52 per share, with a total value of $26,010.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,931 shares in the company, valued at $55,072.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders bought 2,511 shares of company stock worth $74,177 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in ACNB by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 23,238 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ACNB by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,183 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $883,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in ACNB by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 42,802 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ACNB in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of ACNB by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 117,125 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,812,000 after buying an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ACNB shares. Hovde Group began coverage on shares of ACNB in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of ACNB in a research report on Friday, May 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of ACNB in a research report on Friday, May 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ACNB in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About ACNB

ACNB Corporation, a financial holding company, offers banking, insurance, and financial services to individual, business, and government customers in the United States. The company provides checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits and debit cards. It also offers commercial lending products, such as commercial mortgages, real estate development and construction loans, accounts receivable and inventory financing, and agricultural and governmental loans; consumer lending products, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile and recreational vehicle loans, manufactured housing loans, and personal lines of credit; and mortgage lending programs include personal residential mortgages, and residential construction and investment mortgage loans.

