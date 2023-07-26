Advantage Energy (AAVVF) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its 6/30/2023 quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter.

OTCMKTS:AAVVF traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 671 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,867. Advantage Energy has a 1 year low of $4.91 and a 1 year high of $9.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.90.

AAVVF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Advantage Energy from C$14.50 to C$14.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Advantage Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. CIBC lowered their target price on Advantage Energy from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Advantage Energy from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th.

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploitation, development, and production natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company's assets are located approximately 4 to 80 km northwest of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

