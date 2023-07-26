Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $626.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.53 million. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 28.42% and a return on equity of 12.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share.

Old National Bancorp Stock Up 7.0 %

Old National Bancorp stock traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.25. 5,788,035 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,174,758. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Old National Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $11.66 and a fifty-two week high of $20.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.03. The company has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 0.84.

Get Old National Bancorp alerts:

Old National Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. Old National Bancorp’s payout ratio is 27.86%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Old National Bancorp

In other news, CEO James C. Ryan III acquired 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.22 per share, for a total transaction of $100,204.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 625,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,638,306.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Old National Bancorp news, Director Kathryn Hayley purchased 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.34 per share, with a total value of $100,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $447,850.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO James C. Ryan III bought 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.22 per share, for a total transaction of $100,204.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 625,066 shares in the company, valued at $7,638,306.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders bought 23,200 shares of company stock worth $317,679. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ONB. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 30,461 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 1,407 shares during the period. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 115.1% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,925 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 2.6% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 84,781 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,151 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Old National Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Old National Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 77.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ONB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Old National Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Old National Bancorp from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group raised shares of Old National Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $14.50 to $15.50 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Old National Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Old National Bancorp from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.90.

About Old National Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, agricultural loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Old National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.