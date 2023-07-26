Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Southside Bancshares had a net margin of 32.92% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The firm had revenue of $97.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 EPS.

Southside Bancshares Trading Up 11.6 %

Southside Bancshares stock traded up $3.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 210,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,939. Southside Bancshares has a one year low of $25.38 and a one year high of $42.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.27 and a 200-day moving average of $32.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Southside Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. Southside Bancshares’s payout ratio is 42.04%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Southside Bancshares by 545.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 301,531 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,283,000 after purchasing an additional 254,850 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Southside Bancshares by 776.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 139,572 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,936,000 after acquiring an additional 123,651 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Southside Bancshares by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,758,431 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $194,286,000 after acquiring an additional 88,082 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Southside Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,699,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Southside Bancshares by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 196,605 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,527,000 after buying an additional 66,117 shares during the period. 54.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SBSI shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Southside Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Southside Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Southside Bancshares from $29.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Southside Bancshares from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday.

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

