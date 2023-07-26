RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.21 EPS

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The insurance provider reported $8.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.58 by $1.21, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. RenaissanceRe had a positive return on equity of 11.89% and a negative net margin of 1.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.51 EPS.

RenaissanceRe Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE RNR traded down $1.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $200.53. 878,283 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 412,108. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a PE ratio of -55.85 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $191.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $199.67. RenaissanceRe has a fifty-two week low of $124.18 and a fifty-two week high of $223.80.

RenaissanceRe Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -41.99%.

Insider Buying and Selling at RenaissanceRe

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RenaissanceRe

In other news, CEO Kevin Odonnell bought 13,020 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $192.00 per share, with a total value of $2,499,840.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 296,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,836,800. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in RenaissanceRe by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,518,448 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $634,345,000 after purchasing an additional 11,838 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,063,107 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $814,003,000 after purchasing an additional 37,079 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 5.4% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,550,441 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $404,270,000 after purchasing an additional 129,891 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 0.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 710,859 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $142,413,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 2.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 679,383 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $107,689,000 after purchasing an additional 15,215 shares during the period. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on RNR shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded RenaissanceRe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $234.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of RenaissanceRe from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on RenaissanceRe in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $222.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $245.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $221.40.

RenaissanceRe Company Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

