Amphenol (NYSE:APH) Issues Earnings Results

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The electronics maker reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 15.15%. Amphenol’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. Amphenol updated its Q3 guidance to $0.72-0.74 EPS and its Q3 2023 guidance to $0.72-$0.74 EPS.

Amphenol Stock Performance

Amphenol stock traded up $4.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $88.60. 5,437,873 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,635,498. The business’s 50-day moving average is $80.51 and its 200-day moving average is $79.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.75 billion, a PE ratio of 27.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.25. Amphenol has a 12-month low of $65.21 and a 12-month high of $88.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 16th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.18%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 184,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.67, for a total transaction of $13,746,747.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Amphenol in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Amphenol in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Amphenol in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of Amphenol by 497.2% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 633 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,136 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $82.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Amphenol from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Amphenol from $91.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.86.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Further Reading

