NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) Announces Earnings Results

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The solar energy provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.19), RTT News reports. NextEra Energy Partners had a return on equity of 2.38% and a net margin of 25.91%. The business had revenue of $350.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.61 EPS.

NextEra Energy Partners Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:NEP traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.69. 1,217,104 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 890,755. NextEra Energy Partners has a fifty-two week low of $51.58 and a fifty-two week high of $86.06. The stock has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Get NextEra Energy Partners alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Peter H. Kind bought 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $56.89 per share, with a total value of $99,557.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,340 shares in the company, valued at $1,839,822.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NextEra Energy Partners

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NEP. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,547 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners in the first quarter worth $316,000. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in NextEra Energy Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $286,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 91.5% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,714 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 2,252 shares during the last quarter. 84.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $87.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $90.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised shares of NextEra Energy Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $53.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on NextEra Energy Partners in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.10.

NextEra Energy Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind, solar, and battery storage projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.