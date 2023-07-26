Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $912.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $936.25 million. Allegion had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 61.34%. Allegion’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. Allegion updated its FY23 guidance to $6.70-6.80 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $6.70-$6.80 EPS.
Shares of NYSE:ALLE traded down $9.77 on Wednesday, reaching $117.30. 2,476,104 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 786,555. Allegion has a fifty-two week low of $87.33 and a fifty-two week high of $128.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $115.52 and its 200-day moving average is $111.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a PE ratio of 21.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.17.
In related news, SVP Jeffrey N. Braun sold 2,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.34, for a total value of $251,354.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,336 shares in the company, valued at $1,250,814.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.
Several brokerages have commented on ALLE. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Allegion from $130.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Barclays boosted their price target on Allegion from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Allegion from $130.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Allegion in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Allegion from $138.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.75.
Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.
