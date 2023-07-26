Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) Announces Earnings Results

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. Renasant had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 23.35%. The company had revenue of $214.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 EPS.

Renasant stock traded up $1.86 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.55. 328,207 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 232,506. Renasant has a 1-year low of $23.47 and a 1-year high of $41.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.81 and a 200 day moving average of $30.87.

In other news, EVP Curtis J. Perry bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.45 per share, for a total transaction of $244,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,721,597.85. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Renasant news, Director John Foy bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.95 per share, for a total transaction of $77,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $902,878.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Curtis J. Perry purchased 10,000 shares of Renasant stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.45 per share, for a total transaction of $244,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,721,597.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RNST. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Renasant during the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Renasant in the third quarter worth $202,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Renasant by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Renasant in the 2nd quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Renasant during the 4th quarter worth about $231,000. 75.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on RNST. StockNews.com began coverage on Renasant in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Renasant from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Renasant from $34.50 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Raymond James cut Renasant from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Renasant from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank that provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and factoring equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

