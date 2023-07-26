Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.65 EPS

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $10.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.26 by $1.65, Briefing.com reports. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 22.34% and a net margin of 3.99%. The business had revenue of $8.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $12.18 EPS. Lithia Motors’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Lithia Motors Stock Performance

Lithia Motors stock traded up $28.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $320.59. The company had a trading volume of 495,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,368. The firm has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a PE ratio of 7.78, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Lithia Motors has a one year low of $180.00 and a one year high of $329.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $274.77 and a 200 day moving average of $250.07.

Get Lithia Motors alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LAD shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $350.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lithia Motors in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $315.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $219.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $332.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lithia Motors presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $308.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lithia Motors

Institutional Trading of Lithia Motors

In other Lithia Motors news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.23, for a total value of $49,646.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,119.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Lithia Motors news, insider George N. Hines sold 1,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.55, for a total value of $327,129.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,142 shares in the company, valued at $1,128,926.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.23, for a total transaction of $49,646.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $509,119.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,890 shares of company stock valued at $421,726 in the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC grew its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 10,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. boosted its holdings in Lithia Motors by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. now owns 2,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Lithia Motors by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer. The company operates through Domestic, Import, and Luxury segments. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells body and parts for the new vehicles under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lithia Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithia Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.