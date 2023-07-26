Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 25.42% and a return on equity of 59.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.22 EPS. Moody’s updated its FY23 guidance to $9.75-10.25 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $9.75-$10.25 EPS.

Moody’s Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of MCO stock traded down $2.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $358.98. The stock had a trading volume of 660,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 807,435. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $335.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $314.94. Moody’s has a 52-week low of $230.16 and a 52-week high of $363.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.87 billion, a PE ratio of 47.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MCO has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $350.00 to $404.00 in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $355.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $328.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $342.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Moody’s has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at Moody’s

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Moody’s

In other news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 418 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.13, for a total transaction of $143,846.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 65,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,656,830.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,292 shares of company stock worth $1,085,712. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Moody’s in the first quarter worth approximately $73,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 11.0% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 1.0% during the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 99,485 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,444,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Moody’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Moody’s by 4,900.0% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

Featured Articles

