NVR (NYSE:NVR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The construction company reported $116.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $103.76 by $12.78, Briefing.com reports. NVR had a return on equity of 48.97% and a net margin of 16.20%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $123.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year.
NVR Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of NVR stock traded up $25.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $6,386.47. 11,671 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,587. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6,005.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5,595.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 5.75 and a quick ratio of 3.63. NVR has a 12-month low of $3,816.55 and a 12-month high of $6,474.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.02.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
NVR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of NVR from $6,500.00 to $7,200.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of NVR in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on NVR in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $4,400.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5,246.67.
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Investors Weigh In On NVR
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVR by 4.3% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 73 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NVR by 37.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 15,654 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $87,227,000 after purchasing an additional 4,297 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in NVR by 9.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,948 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,288,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in NVR by 1.8% in the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,863,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in NVR by 134.9% in the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 2,779 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596 shares during the period. 83.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About NVR
NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.
