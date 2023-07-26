NVR (NYSE:NVR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The construction company reported $116.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $103.76 by $12.78, Briefing.com reports. NVR had a return on equity of 48.97% and a net margin of 16.20%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $123.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

NVR Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NVR stock traded up $25.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $6,386.47. 11,671 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,587. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6,005.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5,595.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 5.75 and a quick ratio of 3.63. NVR has a 12-month low of $3,816.55 and a 12-month high of $6,474.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.02.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of NVR from $6,500.00 to $7,200.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of NVR in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on NVR in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $4,400.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5,246.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NVR

In other NVR news, Chairman Paul C. Saville sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,877.00, for a total value of $11,754,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 106,860 shares in the company, valued at $628,016,220. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Chairman Paul C. Saville sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,877.00, for a total value of $11,754,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 106,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $628,016,220. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Paul C. Saville sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,800.54, for a total value of $17,401,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 106,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $619,845,704.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,310 shares of company stock worth $77,730,646. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVR by 4.3% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 73 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NVR by 37.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 15,654 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $87,227,000 after purchasing an additional 4,297 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in NVR by 9.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,948 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,288,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in NVR by 1.8% in the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,863,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in NVR by 134.9% in the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 2,779 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596 shares during the period. 83.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NVR

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

