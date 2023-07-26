GATX (NYSE:GATX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

GATX (NYSE:GATX – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The transportation company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. GATX had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The firm had revenue of $343.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.02 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. GATX updated its FY 2023 guidance to $6.90- EPS.

GATX Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of GATX stock traded down $2.03 on Wednesday, reaching $127.47. The stock had a trading volume of 118,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,852. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $124.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04. GATX has a 1 year low of $84.96 and a 1 year high of $133.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.12 and a beta of 1.05.

Get GATX alerts:

GATX Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. GATX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

Insider Transactions at GATX

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, EVP Paul F. Titterton sold 8,100 shares of GATX stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.84, for a total value of $970,704.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,362,940.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Paul F. Titterton sold 8,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.84, for a total transaction of $970,704.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,362,940.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, VP Jennifer Mcmanus sold 1,000 shares of GATX stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $120,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,805.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 11,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,414,832 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of GATX by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,420,156 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $486,306,000 after purchasing an additional 58,640 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of GATX by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,794,147 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $323,071,000 after purchasing an additional 40,537 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of GATX by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,195,264 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $131,503,000 after purchasing an additional 23,881 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of GATX by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,021,205 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $112,353,000 after purchasing an additional 47,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in GATX by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 673,555 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $74,105,000 after acquiring an additional 26,880 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GATX. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of GATX from $125.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of GATX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 4th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of GATX from $135.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Wednesday. TD Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $137.00 target price (up previously from $135.00) on shares of GATX in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of GATX from $118.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.50.

About GATX

(Get Free Report)

GATX Corporation, together its subsidiaries, operates as railcar leasing company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, and India. It operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. The company leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GATX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GATX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.