Q3 2023 Earnings Forecast for Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) Issued By B. Riley

Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley cut their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Alcoa in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 20th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of ($0.93) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.31. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Alcoa’s current full-year earnings is ($1.01) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Alcoa’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.68) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.22 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.13 EPS.

Get Alcoa alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Alcoa from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Alcoa from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Alcoa from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Alcoa from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Alcoa from $53.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alcoa has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.82.

Alcoa Stock Performance

Shares of Alcoa stock traded down $0.77 on Monday, reaching $34.84. The company had a trading volume of 7,195,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,017,481. Alcoa has a 52-week low of $31.14 and a 52-week high of $58.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.24. Alcoa had a negative return on equity of 4.36% and a negative net margin of 13.37%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AA. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in Alcoa by 2.2% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Alcoa by 0.6% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 48,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,206,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Alcoa by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 50,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alcoa by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Alcoa by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter.

Alcoa Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 15th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Alcoa’s payout ratio is currently -4.90%.

Alcoa Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alcoa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcoa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.