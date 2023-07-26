Q3 2023 Earnings Forecast for Arista Networks, Inc. Issued By Zacks Research (NYSE:ANET)

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for Arista Networks in a report issued on Wednesday, July 19th. Zacks Research analyst S. Bose now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of $1.29 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.30. The consensus estimate for Arista Networks’ current full-year earnings is $5.23 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Arista Networks’ FY2024 earnings at $5.45 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $1.52 EPS.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.09. Arista Networks had a net margin of 31.24% and a return on equity of 31.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Arista Networks Trading Down 5.5 %

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $146.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.86.

Shares of ANET stock traded down $9.64 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $164.45. 3,713,120 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,877,974. Arista Networks has a 12-month low of $98.20 and a 12-month high of $178.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $159.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.23.

Insider Transactions at Arista Networks

In other news, COO Anshul Sadana sold 20,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.41, for a total transaction of $3,272,364.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 43,586 shares in the company, valued at $6,991,630.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Arista Networks news, COO Anshul Sadana sold 20,400 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.41, for a total value of $3,272,364.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 43,586 shares in the company, valued at $6,991,630.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.79, for a total transaction of $321,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 80,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,015,307.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 142,332 shares of company stock valued at $22,931,006. Insiders own 18.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 135.9% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 34,026 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,729,000 after buying an additional 19,602 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Arista Networks by 1.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,261,171 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $175,274,000 after purchasing an additional 19,738 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Arista Networks during the 1st quarter valued at $676,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Arista Networks during the 1st quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Arista Networks by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,268,588 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,511,828,000 after acquiring an additional 353,253 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

About Arista Networks

(Get Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.