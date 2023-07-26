Azul S.A. Forecasted to Earn Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.05 Per Share (NYSE:AZUL)

Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn cut their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Azul in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 20th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Mckenzie now expects that the company will earn $0.05 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.10. The consensus estimate for Azul’s current full-year earnings is ($1.53) per share.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays raised Azul from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Azul from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $6.90 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Azul from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.34.

Shares of AZUL stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $11.66. The stock had a trading volume of 1,430,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,998,584. The firm has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.38 and its 200-day moving average is $8.18. Azul has a 1-year low of $3.82 and a 1-year high of $13.86.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.57). The business had revenue of $862.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $930.89 million.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Azul during the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Azul by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 114,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 16,125 shares during the last quarter. Oaktree Fund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Azul by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Oaktree Fund Advisors LLC now owns 299,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after acquiring an additional 34,930 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Azul by 38.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,446,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,490,000 after acquiring an additional 675,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Azul in the first quarter valued at approximately $373,000. Institutional investors own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Azul SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled air transportation services in Brazil. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated approximately 1,000 daily departures to 158 destinations through a network of 300 non-stop routes with an operating fleet of 177 aircraft and a passenger contractual fleet of 194 aircraft.

