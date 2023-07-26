Q3 2023 Earnings Forecast for Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Issued By William Blair

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair raised their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Carvana in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 19th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now forecasts that the company will earn ($1.08) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($1.55). The consensus estimate for Carvana’s current full-year earnings is ($4.58) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Carvana’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.31) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($4.47) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($2.03) EPS.

Get Carvana alerts:

CVNA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Carvana from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Carvana from $7.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Carvana from $24.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Carvana from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Carvana from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.89.

Carvana Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Carvana stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $43.75. 16,841,673 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,722,217. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.32. Carvana has a one year low of $3.55 and a one year high of $58.05.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.20) by $0.65. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 1,491.81% and a negative net margin of 11.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carvana

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVNA. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Carvana in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carvana by 393.3% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Carvana by 270.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Carvana by 248.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carvana in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 51.07% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.