Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Reduced by Analyst

Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC lowered their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Equifax in a research report issued on Thursday, July 20th. Needham & Company LLC analyst K. Peterson now anticipates that the credit services provider will earn $1.78 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.94. The consensus estimate for Equifax’s current full-year earnings is $6.95 per share. Needham & Company LLC also issued estimates for Equifax’s Q4 2023 earnings at $2.05 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.98 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.98 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.18 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.34 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.45 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.95 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on EFX. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Equifax from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Equifax from $214.00 to $212.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Equifax in a report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Equifax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Equifax from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Equifax presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $220.63.

NYSE:EFX traded down $4.49 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $203.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,905,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 807,378. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.92, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $222.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $211.75. Equifax has a 12-month low of $145.98 and a 12-month high of $240.35.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.04. Equifax had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 19.67%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 24th. Equifax’s payout ratio is presently 36.71%.

In other Equifax news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 7,000 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.37, for a total value of $1,458,590.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 134,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,056,187.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Equifax news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.37, for a total value of $1,458,590.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,646 shares in the company, valued at $28,056,187.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John W. Gamble, Jr. sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.03, for a total transaction of $1,345,695.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,508 shares in the company, valued at $9,628,551.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,180 shares of company stock valued at $6,059,630. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EFX. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equifax in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Equifax in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Equifax by 118.5% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 142 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equifax during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Equifax in the first quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 97.43% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

