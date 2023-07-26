Wedbush Comments on East West Bancorp, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:EWBC)

East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Free Report) – Analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of East West Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Friday, July 21st. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $1.93 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.14. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for East West Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $8.48 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for East West Bancorp’s FY2023 earnings at $8.36 EPS.

Get East West Bancorp alerts:

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.20. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 20.86% and a net margin of 37.14%. The business had revenue of $645.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $660.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis.

East West Bancorp Stock Performance

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of East West Bancorp in a report on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of East West Bancorp in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $90.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.86.

Shares of EWBC traded up $4.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $62.80. 1,399,080 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,429,707. East West Bancorp has a 12 month low of $33.86 and a 12 month high of $80.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

East West Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 31st. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.52%.

Insider Transactions at East West Bancorp

In related news, CEO Dominic Ng purchased 11,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $42.09 per share, with a total value of $500,871.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 889,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,443,642.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Dominic Ng bought 11,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $42.09 per share, for a total transaction of $500,871.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 889,609 shares in the company, valued at $37,443,642.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Gary Teo bought 3,450 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $43.00 per share, with a total value of $148,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $627,069. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 23,030 shares of company stock worth $976,542. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On East West Bancorp

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 1,681.8% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in East West Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of East West Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in East West Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 56.9% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. 87.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About East West Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. It accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for East West Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East West Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.