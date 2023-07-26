Wedbush Comments on East West Bancorp, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:EWBC)

East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Free Report) – Analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of East West Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Friday, July 21st. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $1.93 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.14. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for East West Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $8.48 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for East West Bancorp’s FY2023 earnings at $8.36 EPS.
East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.20. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 20.86% and a net margin of 37.14%. The business had revenue of $645.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $660.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis.
East West Bancorp Stock Performance
Shares of EWBC traded up $4.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $62.80. 1,399,080 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,429,707. East West Bancorp has a 12 month low of $33.86 and a 12 month high of $80.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.
East West Bancorp Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 31st. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.52%.
Insider Transactions at East West Bancorp
In related news, CEO Dominic Ng purchased 11,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $42.09 per share, with a total value of $500,871.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 889,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,443,642.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Dominic Ng bought 11,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $42.09 per share, for a total transaction of $500,871.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 889,609 shares in the company, valued at $37,443,642.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Gary Teo bought 3,450 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $43.00 per share, with a total value of $148,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $627,069. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 23,030 shares of company stock worth $976,542. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On East West Bancorp
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 1,681.8% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in East West Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of East West Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in East West Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 56.9% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. 87.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About East West Bancorp
East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. It accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.
