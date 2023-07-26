Wedbush Weighs in on Fifth Third Bancorp’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:FITB)

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report released on Friday, July 21st. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.80 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.87. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Fifth Third Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $3.25 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.85 EPS and Q3 2024 earnings at $0.88 EPS.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.01). Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 22.66%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FITB. DA Davidson upped their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Friday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fifth Third Bancorp has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

Shares of NASDAQ FITB traded up $0.49 during trading on Monday, reaching $28.52. The stock had a trading volume of 3,553,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,705,094. Fifth Third Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $22.11 and a fifty-two week high of $38.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.20. The company has a market cap of $19.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.96, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.18.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 124,100.0% in the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. 77.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Evan Bayh purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.82 per share, for a total transaction of $124,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 73,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,829,234. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 37.50%.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

