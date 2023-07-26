Freeport-McMoRan Inc. Expected to Earn Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.47 Per Share (NYSE:FCX)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) – Analysts at Raymond James lifted their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 20th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the natural resource company will post earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.45. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Freeport-McMoRan’s current full-year earnings is $1.53 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Freeport-McMoRan’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.60 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.26 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on FCX. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 9th. 3M restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.29.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Performance

FCX stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $43.41. The stock had a trading volume of 12,605,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,740,528. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.22 billion, a PE ratio of 30.13 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.95. Freeport-McMoRan has a fifty-two week low of $26.03 and a fifty-two week high of $46.73.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.01). Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 9.63%. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is 20.69%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.90 per share, for a total transaction of $139,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $621,220. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Freeport-McMoRan

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 2.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 105,191,820 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $4,303,397,000 after purchasing an additional 2,667,362 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1.2% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 53,946,760 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,206,962,000 after purchasing an additional 626,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,338,465 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,033,858,000 after buying an additional 472,160 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,533,638 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $628,278,000 after buying an additional 753,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 12.3% during the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 16,000,375 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $654,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754,471 shares in the last quarter. 79.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

