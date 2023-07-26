KeyCorp Brokers Lower Earnings Estimates for Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN)

Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN – Free Report) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp decreased their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for Haynes International in a report issued on Wednesday, July 19th. KeyCorp analyst M. Leshock now expects that the basic materials company will earn $0.67 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.15. The consensus estimate for Haynes International’s current full-year earnings is $3.63 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Haynes International’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.31 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.55 EPS.

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $152.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.69 million. Haynes International had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 13.65%.

Haynes International Stock Down 0.5 %

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Northcoast Research started coverage on Haynes International in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Haynes International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Haynes International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.25.

Shares of HAYN stock traded down $0.23 on Monday, reaching $49.63. 50,968 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,528. The company has a market capitalization of $631.79 million, a P/E ratio of 12.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.56. Haynes International has a 12-month low of $32.47 and a 12-month high of $60.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 6.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.13.

Institutional Trading of Haynes International

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in Haynes International in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Haynes International by 188.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 777 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Haynes International by 77.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,083 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its position in Haynes International by 11.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Haynes International during the first quarter worth about $238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.32% of the company’s stock.

Haynes International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. Haynes International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.41%.

Haynes International Company Profile

Haynes International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes nickel and cobalt-based alloys in sheet, coil, and plate forms in the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers high-temperature resistant alloys (HTA) and corrosion-resistant alloys (CRA). Its HTA products are used by manufacturers of equipment, including jet engines for the aerospace market; gas turbine engines for power generation; waste incineration; and industrial heating equipment.

