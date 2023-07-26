International Paper to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.60 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts (NYSE:IP)

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn dropped their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of International Paper in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 20th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Weintraub now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.80. The consensus estimate for International Paper’s current full-year earnings is $2.07 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for International Paper’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.95 EPS.

Get International Paper alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America downgraded International Paper from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of International Paper from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on International Paper from $38.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on International Paper from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, 58.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of International Paper in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, International Paper currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.09.

International Paper Stock Performance

Shares of IP traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $33.81. The stock had a trading volume of 2,827,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,200,525. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.51. International Paper has a 12 month low of $29.00 and a 12 month high of $45.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.73 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.05.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.04. International Paper had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

International Paper Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.47%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.25%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Allison B. Magness sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total value of $104,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $668,496.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MRP Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in International Paper during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in shares of International Paper during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Paper during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of International Paper by 133.4% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 98.1% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 822 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. 85.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Paper Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

International Paper Company produces renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers segment. The company's Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.