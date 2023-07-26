Analysts Set Expectations for Preferred Bank’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:PFBC)

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Preferred Bank in a research note issued to investors on Friday, July 21st. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner expects that the bank will earn $2.54 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Preferred Bank’s current full-year earnings is $10.26 per share.

Get Preferred Bank alerts:

PFBC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Preferred Bank from $73.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Preferred Bank in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Preferred Bank in a research report on Thursday, July 20th.

Preferred Bank Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of Preferred Bank stock traded up $1.43 on Monday, reaching $66.35. 57,084 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,755. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.73. The company has a market cap of $957.43 million, a P/E ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.09. Preferred Bank has a 1-year low of $42.42 and a 1-year high of $77.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The bank reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.14. Preferred Bank had a return on equity of 23.68% and a net margin of 36.65%. The firm had revenue of $121.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.20 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of Preferred Bank

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its position in shares of Preferred Bank by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 149,258 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Preferred Bank in the first quarter worth approximately $570,000. Aviva PLC bought a new stake in Preferred Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,892,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Preferred Bank in the fourth quarter worth approximately $543,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Preferred Bank in the fourth quarter worth $1,052,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

Preferred Bank Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 6th. Preferred Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.30%.

Preferred Bank Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Preferred Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Preferred Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.