Wedbush Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for KeyCorp in a research report issued on Friday, July 21st. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.27 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.32. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for KeyCorp’s current full-year earnings is $1.35 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for KeyCorp’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.30 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.29 EPS and Q2 2024 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Odeon Capital Group raised KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on KeyCorp in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Argus cut their target price on KeyCorp from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Barclays cut their price objective on KeyCorp from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on KeyCorp from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.40.

Shares of NYSE KEY traded up $0.83 during trading on Monday, reaching $12.45. The stock had a trading volume of 25,114,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,843,188. KeyCorp has a fifty-two week low of $8.53 and a fifty-two week high of $20.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.21. The company has a market cap of $11.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.31, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.23.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 13.78%. KeyCorp’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 EPS.

Institutional Trading of KeyCorp

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KEY. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 26,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 60,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in KeyCorp by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 24,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in KeyCorp by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 132,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,309,000 after buying an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. 79.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other KeyCorp news, insider Amy G. Brady sold 12,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total transaction of $125,242.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 106,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,079,070.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other KeyCorp news, insider Amy G. Brady sold 12,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total value of $125,242.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 106,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,079,070.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew J. Paine III bought 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.78 per share, for a total transaction of $733,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 335,414 shares in the company, valued at $3,280,348.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 28th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.67%.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

